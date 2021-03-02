Hyderabad: Woman throws 3 year old nephew from second floor in old city

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a woman on Tuesday had thrown her nephew from second floor creating a sensation in the area.

The accused woman Ayesha Banu who is the wife of Shujauddin has reportedly developed a grudge over 3 year old boy Mohammed Nomanuddin since her husband was attracted towards the boy who happens to be the nephew.

Ayesha was not having a child and her husband Shujauddin’s undue love towards his elder brother MOhammed Ehteshamuddin’s son was hurting her and in a fit of rage on Tuesday morning she allegedly threw the kid from the building.

The child died instataneouly after he suffered grevious injuries on head. The incident created a sensation in the Kummarwadi colony area of old city and on reaching information a team of Bhavani Nagar police reached spot and investigation is underway.

“We have registered a murder case against the lady and after the arrest she has been produced before the court” said Inspector Bhavani Nagar N Venkateshwarlu.