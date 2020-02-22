Hyderabad women ask KCR to clarify his stand on NPR

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Social activist Jasween Jairath said CM passed a resolution against CAA and we want him to pass a resolution against NPR and NRC too. The NPR exercise is a backdoor entry for NRC. It is taking away the democratic rights of the citizen through the Constitution.”

The TRS government of Hyderabad fooling the public by diverting their minds from CAA said Jasween. “On one hand, they said that a resolution is passed against the CAA in Assembly and on other, they are making arrangements for the NPR exercise,” she added.

The forms of National Population Register were printed and the training for the exercise is going to start soon.

When the people of Hyderabad want to protest peacefully against these unconstitutional laws, the Telangana government directing the police not to allow even two people to protest. She said: “This is the violation of the constitutional right of the citizens where we have the right to protest peacefully.”