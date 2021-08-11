Hyderabad: Women in Saidabad booked for obstructing SIT cops

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police have booked a fresh case against few women who allegedly obstructed the sleuths of Special Investigation Team (SIT) while attempting to serve court summons.

On Monday Mild tension prevailed in Jeevanyarjung colony at Saidabad after a team of SIT armed with summons tried to serve summons to Zille Huma aka Huma Islahiin a sedition case

A team of SIT headed by its sub-inspector Vijay Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Gulam Yazdani have visited the residence of Muslim cleric Maulana Abdul Aleem Islahi but a group of women tried to obstuct the police from discharging their duties.

According to the FIR registered under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) a group of fifteen ladies gathered from locality and obstructed and not allowing him to serve the accused summons to Zille Huma, as accused denied to take the summons on legal form then, the police tried to paste the accused summon on the gate of the accused house but the all gathered ladies formed chain and stand in front of the gate and obstructed them to performed his legitimate duties and also disobeying the orders of the Hon’ble court by not taking the summons

On November 14,2019 a group of women belonging to Saidabad have organized congregational prayers against Ayodhya’s Supreme Court verdict.Acting upon this, the Saidabad police took a suo-moto action against the women for their alleged inciting remarks and slogans during a prayer programme held at Eidgah Ujale Shah Sahab. After analyzing certain videos of the congregation and protest the cops reportedly found that, women protesters have uttered several words that are Inflammatory in nature and detrimental to the peace.

A case under IPC sections 124 A (Sedition) 153 A &B (Promoting enmity and hatred between the two communities) and 295A (Deliberate and Malicious acts to outrage religious feelings).The then concerned sector sub-inspector DD Singh had filed a complaint with the Station House Officer, upon which the police has issued FIR.

The content of the programme was highly inflammatory and the congregation had tried to create communal enmity between the two different communities, said the FIR.

Two daughters of Muslim cleric Maulana Abdul Islahi, Shabista and Zille Huma were booked for organizing special congregation Qunoot e Nazilah in November 2019 against Ayodhya’s Supreme Court verdict.