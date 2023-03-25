Hyderabad: Worker dies, two injured after wall collapsed at Langer Houz

While six workers were clearing the garbage near a worship place, the compound wall of an adjacent under-construction site collapsed on them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2023 1:35 pm IST
Wall collapses at a construction site in Kachiguda (Photo: Twitter).

Hyderabad: A compound wall at a construction site collapsed at Langar Houz on Friday leading to the death of one while leaving two others injured.

A 50-year-old contract worker of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) died and two others, including a businessman, suffered injuries in the accident.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Exam fear leads Inter 1st-year student to kill self in Narsingi

Police after investigations revealed that the incident took place when the GHMC workers were clearing garbage in the Hasham Nagar area.

While six workers were clearing the garbage near a worship place, the compound wall of an adjacent under-construction site collapsed on them.

“A heap of mud dug during foundation work was pressed against the wall and due to excess weight, it collapsed,” briefed police.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2023 1:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button