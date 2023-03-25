Hyderabad: Worker dies, two injured after wall collapsed at Langer Houz

Hyderabad: A compound wall at a construction site collapsed at Langar Houz on Friday leading to the death of one while leaving two others injured.

A 50-year-old contract worker of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) died and two others, including a businessman, suffered injuries in the accident.

Police after investigations revealed that the incident took place when the GHMC workers were clearing garbage in the Hasham Nagar area.

While six workers were clearing the garbage near a worship place, the compound wall of an adjacent under-construction site collapsed on them.

“A heap of mud dug during foundation work was pressed against the wall and due to excess weight, it collapsed,” briefed police.