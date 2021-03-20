Hyderabad: World Sparrows Day event conducted in KBR Park

Hyderabad: The State Department of Forests, Telangana, in collaboration with bird-watching collective Hyderabad Birding Pals, conducted an awareness event on World Sparrows Day today in KBR Park.

This event saw the participation of students, nature lovers, policymakers, academicians, researchers, scientists KBR Park Walkers’ Association and even the staff of the park. They all gathered together and shared valuable insights to protect sparrows and other birds, along with their habitats.

The event had many programs like nature trek, bird watching, expert sessions and group discussions. Experts and scientists explained to the entourage about various species of birds and plants.

Everyone part of the event engaged in deep discussions about the conservation of sparrows. Hyderabad Birding Pals displayed a series of photos highlighting the importance of sparrows in the food chain and the environment at large.

Environmentalists and nature lovers brought and displayed feeders, homemade nests and birdbaths that would help the birds in summers.

Apart from interactive events, competitive events like elocution and poster-making were also conducted on this year’s theme, “I Love Sparrows.”

The event’s Chief Guest was Shri Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA from Warangal. He announced a new “Gift a Nest” campaign to increase the habitation areas of sparrows.

World Sparrows Day is celebrated all over the world on 20th March every year. Through this event, governments, scientific communities, environmentalists and bird watchers alike come together with aim of bringing awareness to the dwindling population of the sparrow and help preserve the species.