Hyderabad: World’s largest cricket bat on display at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: The World’s largest cricket bat was unveiled by former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin here on Saturday.

The bat, gifted by the beverage company Pernod Ricard India Private Limited, is 56.1 feet long & weighs 9000 kgs. It is certified as the longest bat in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records. The bat has been put on display at the Tank Bund till November 15 as an added attraction for the Sunday-Funday event.

Special secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar, who shared pictures from the event, was also present at the unveiling ceremony.

“World’s largest (certified by Guinness world record) cricket bat (56.1 feet long & weighs 9000 kgs) gifted by @Pernod_Ricard today & unveiled by @azharflicks. On display until November 16 at #TankBund road ( & a major attraction on Sunday-Funday),” he tweeted.