Hyderabad: Would-be bride’s father booked for violating lockdown protocol

Hyderabad: A man has been booked for violating lockdown norms and organizing ‘obscene’ dance by transpersons on his daughter’s mehendi function on Friday night.

According to a report published in the New Indian Express, the incident took place at Habeeb Nagar. As soon as locals saw transpersons dancing, many people started gathering.

One of the guests recorded the event and posted it on social media. In the video, dancers and guests were seen violating COVID-19 norms.

After the video went viral on social media, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

Earlier, nine youngsters including birthday boys namely Arjun and Sairam were detained for violating lockdown rules by celebrating birthday on Afzal Sagar main road that falls under the jurisdiction of Habeeb Nagar Police Station.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana on Saturday recorded 1,771 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,02,089, while the death toll rose to 3,469 with 13 more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad accounted for the most number of cases with 171 followed by Nalgonda (157) and Khammam (149) districts.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 22,133.