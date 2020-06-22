Hyderabad: Wrapped woman’s body found floating in a lake

Hyderabad: A murder case was registered against an unknown person after a body of a woman wrapped in a plastic cover was found floating in Sunnam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, locals noticed the floating body and alerted the police. The limbs of the body were tied with a cloth.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy said, “Locals found a body floating in the water and alerted the police. The body was retrieved from the lake and found it to be a woman’s.

Woman’s limbs were tied with a cloth and the body was wrapped in a plastic cover. A murder case has been registered, the body is yet to be identified. Further investigation is underway.”

Police in Hyderabad have formed special teams to identify the body of the woman. Three special teams were constituted to crack the case. Since the body was decomposed, the police released a photograph of her right hand which bore a dollar sign tattoo.

Inspector Chandrashekhar Reddy said the locals informed the police about the body floating in the lake. The police personnel, who rushed there, pulled out the body and found it to be of a woman.

The woman, believed to be aged between 30 and 40 years, was wearing kurta pyjama.

The official said the body had decomposed and the face was beyond recognition. Police suspect that the body might have been dumped in the lake 3-4 days ago.

The police reportedly found an injury on her head.

An autopsy was conducted on the body at a government-run Gandhi Hospital.

Police officers said they will take up the investigation into the murder after establishing identity of the victim.

The investigators were also trying to find out if the woman was sexually assaulted before the murder.

Since nothing was found on the body which could help in the identification, the police were relying entirely on the tattoo on her hand. By releasing the tattoo picture, they have appealed to people to inform the police station if they know anything about the woman.

