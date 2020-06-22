Hyderabad: Wrong information about woman’s death creates tension

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Rein Bazar area after the family members of a woman who was under treatment in Osmania General Hospital received wrong information about her death through police officials.

According to a report, Rein Bazar police has informed a family member of Meherunissa (55) that she had died in the hospital while under treatment.

According to daughter of Meherunissa, she received a call on June 21 that Meherunissa had died in the hospital while under treatment. They were shocked as earlier doctors informed them that Meherunissa is recovering and is absolutely fine.

When the family members reached the hospital, they saw that Meherunissa was present in her ward. They took photo of Meherunissa and send it to police officials.

The police officials got confused in the name of the deceased and Meherunissa as the woman who died was named Mehru. The hospital and police officials apologized with her family members.

Source: Siasat News