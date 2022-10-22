Hyderabad: Yadav community gears up for annual Sadar festival

Hyderabad: The ‘Yadav community’ in the city has been gearing up for the Sadar festival, a carnival held on the next day of the Deepavali, for years.

Members of the Yadav community organize the carnival in their city or town. “Until 20 years ago, the carnival was held only in Hyderabad, now in all districts, mandals of the state it is held. People of all communities participate in the get-together and lakhs of people witness it,” said E Hari Babu Yadav, General Secretary All India Yadav

In Hyderabad, the biggest carnival is organized between Musheerabad and Narayanguda roads.

Thousands of people congregate to participate in the night-long carnival. Special guests for the program are ministers serving in the government and former public representatives from the Yadav community who shake a leg to the drum beats along with the local community members.

“The community members were busy taking care of their cattle and unable to spend time with relatives and friends. So elders around 100 years ago decided to hold a carnival on the next day of the Deepavali,” he recalled.

Dairy farm owners bring the ‘he-buffaloes’ after decorating it and parade it in the carnival. The animal is given a bath, decorated with edible colour and flowers and paraded in the locality with drummers and local youth joining the procession. It is then brought to the Narayanguda in the city or other carnival spots in nearby designated points.

E Hari Babu Yadav, said that the practice of introducing giant bulls from the Northern States of Punjab and Haryana started 15 years ago and the initiative won accolades from all quarters. “A bull named Yuvraj from Haryana was brought and displayed. It became an overnight sensation with people fascinated with its height and personality. Year after year the practice continues,” he said.

The center of attraction this year is the bull named Krishna from Punjab. Its height is around 7.5 feet, and weighs 1800 kilogram.

On the diet of their bulls, he said that bulls are given apples; milk (two times a day and dry fruits. It is given bath twice a day, oil massage and looked after well. A few other bulls on display this year are King Bull, Raja and Sartaj.