Hyderabad: YAI Monsoon Regatta to be held at Hussain Sagar Lake

Hyderabad: The 4th edition of the Monsoon Regatta will be held by the Yachting Association of India (YAI) at Hussain Sagar Lake. The organisers revealed on Friday.

The event which will begin from July 16 to 23 2023 introduces a new thrust in sailing based on the Mixed International 420 boat with 5 entries from Telangana and many more from across the country.

This will be the first time a mixed event will be conducted in Hyderabad with the initiative of Gender equality for the IOC-International Olympic Committee.

Four girls from Hyderabad received training vigorously from the International 420 Class of boats and the top entrants from YCH are Dharani Laveti, Ravali Parandi, Thanuja Kameshwar and Vaishnavi Veeravamsham, all previous Under15 national champions will vie for the top honours.

Hyderabad will hold the position of India’s No. Lahiri Komaravelly and her sister Deekshita Komaravelly were placed at number 4. Among boys, Daniel Israel and Rabbit Bongur are expected to return with awards and an invitation for the Asians at Abudhabi if they get the first position.

The international jury for the 14th edition comes from Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel, and Team Racing in the Optimist is back.

The Yacht Club’s Suheim Sheikh stated, “We are proud to have conducted 13 Monsoon Regattas in a row. The 14th will be special because it will have many of Telangana’s top sailors in contention for national positions and we wish them all the luck.”