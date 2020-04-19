Hyderabad: Yet another policeman tests corona positive

Hyderabad: Yet another police constable working at Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad has tested COVID-19 positive.

This is the second incident in the same police station when a cop has got infected with the dreaded virus. On Saturday a cop had tested positive and he has been shifted to gandhi Hospital.

In Hyderabad city, Central zone, a head constable first tested positive, the officials had got all the primary contacts tested and the results showed another positive and they too have been quarantined.

