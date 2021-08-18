Hyderabad: Yet another woman gang raped in old city

Hyderabad: Yet Another young woman was allegedly gang-raped in the state capital. It is suspected that an auto driver and his associates might have kidnapped the girl and resorted to heinous crime.

According to the sources, the 20-year-old girl, a resident of Phisalbanda area under Santosh Nagar, is a lab technician by profession. On August 17 she boarded a passenger auto from Saidabad to go back to her residence.While she was traveling in the auto, two unknown persons reportedly boarded and she was taken to Shaheen Nagar area in the city outskirts.

She was reportedly gang raped and was left in the area. When she reached back home, narrated the incident to her mother upon which she lodged a complaint with the Santosh Nagar police station.

A case of rape and kidnap has been registered by the police and special teams have been fanned out in the area to apprehend the accused persons.

The sources informed that though investigators recorded the statement of the victim, they could not reach a conclusion.