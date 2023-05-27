Hyderabad: ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ held at Parade Grounds on Saturday

Hyderabad: Yoga Mahotsav at Parade Grounds kick-started at 5 am, as part of a 25-day countdown to the world yoga celebrations, which are to be held on June 21.

Thousands of practitioners and enthusiasts took part in the event on Saturday morning, including the state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was invited as chief guest.

The governor at the event urged everyone to make Yoga part of their everyday routine to enjoy countless health benefits.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy, on Friday also invited chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and health minister T Harish Rao, among others while he called on people from all walks of life to join the 25-day countdown.

Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy said, “For the first time, we will have 1,000 artistes from various cultural troupes taking part.”

Stating that yoga led to holistic health and well-being, union minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Yoga binds us all and dissolves barriers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts led to yoga being a part of international activity with the launch of International Yoga Day.”