Hyderabad: You can now get TSRTC bus pass at your doorstep; here’s how

Hyderabad: Now people need not stand in queues for hours to get a bus pass in city as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to send bus pass to your doorstep.

Passengers can avail this opportunity by calling on 80082 04216.

RTC officials said there should not be less than five pass holders living in the same apartment or a colony to avail this new facility. Officials said that no additional amount will be charged to avail the bus pass.

In this facility, staff working in bus pass counters would reach out to bus pass holders, collect the money and issue the pass the same day.

At present, there are a total of 31 bus pass centres in Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) and the working hours are from 7.30 am to 8.15 pm.

Here are the prices for different bus passes:

Ordinary – Rs. 700 to Rs. 950

Metro Express – Rs. 880 to Rs. 1070

Metro Deluxe – Rs. 990 to Rs. 1180

Airport Pushpak – Rs. 2625

NGO Ordinary – Rs. 320

NGO Metro Express – Rs. 450

NGO Metro Deluxe – Rs. 57

Student Bus Pass – 390 to 495