Hyderabad: Young man set on fire after heated argument

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old youngster received 40 percent burn injuries after he was set ablaze by three persons in the premises of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Erragadda in the city, late on Friday night.

The victim, Adil, is undergoing treatment at the Osmania hospital.

According to police, the victim, a resident of old quarters located on the IMH campus, was standing near the prisoners’ ward when three persons, one of them named Mohammad, came up to him and picked up an argument.

Things went out of control when one of them doused Adil with fuel and set him on fire and fled away. Adil was rescued by nearby people who heard his screams.

Speaking to reporters, Inspector K Saidulu from the SR Nagar Police station said, “We are suspecting some old issues to be the motive behind the incident.”

A case has bee registered and investigations are on to catch the three accused.