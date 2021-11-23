Hyderabad: Youngster messages father before taking his own life

Hyderabad: A youngster texted his father moments before hanging himself in his room on November 21.

The deceased was identified as, 21-year-old T Bharath Kumar. He was a native of the Jagtial district, who had moved to Hyderabad after his graduation in search of work. He was employed at a private company in the city, where he was working for the past two months.

The police said, “Late on Saturday night, Bharath sent a WhatsApp message to his father Shankar saying “I want to die. Please do not disturb me” reported Telangana Today. It is to be noted that Shankar tried to reach out to his son but Bharat did not respond.

On Sunday morning, the boy sent another text to his father which read, “Come and pick my body, bye, miss you all, bye daddy”. He also sent his location to his father on Whatsapp. Upon receiving the location, Shankar rushed to Hyderabad and traced Bharat’s location with assistance from the police. Upon reaching the room, the father and police found him hanging.

The KPHB police suspected that the boy was facing financial issues, and registered a case based on Shankar’s complaint.

Other Similar incidents

On October 31, a 32-year-old software engineer died by suicide after she was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws. On November 14, a bank employee is also alleged to have died by suicide. He blamed his wife and in-laws in a selfie video before consuming poison.