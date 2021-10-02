Hyderabad youngster stabbed to death over financial dispute

Hyderabad: An electrician was stabbed to death by two people late on Friday night. Speculations are rife that a financial dispute caused the death.

According to the police, the 23 old victim is a resident of Gulzar Nagar in Teegalkunta under the jurisdiction of Falaknuma police station.

It is said that the victim had received a call from a person who apparently wanted to resolve a financial dispute. Upon meeting, the two indulged in a heated argument, which led to the victim being stabbed. “In a fit of rage, the assailant stabbed him with a knife. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, “Falaknum ACP MA Majeed said.

The police nabbed a person named Parvez who they suspect is involved in the murder. He is being questioned. A case has also been registered, reported Telangana Today