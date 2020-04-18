Hyderabad: Youngsters cleaning street as GHMC neglects

Hyderabad: The lockdown period has made it easy for the country to live a livelihood and makes it even worse for the daily wage workers and homeless.

But as promised none would die of starvation; the free food distribution by Peace Welfare Society and Awaaz Tanzeem Nampally is been carried out right from the start of lockdown till date. They have been distributing food, ration kits, even vegetables in the area.

When siasat.com contacted, Arshad Ahmed, General Secretary of Awaaz Tanzeem said: “We are not been funded by any organization, it’s our personal savings and our friends and family who are joining hands to do it.”

They also have plan to distribute Ramadan kits and for this they have stocked some essential groceries, he added.

Awaaz Tanzeem team also cleaning the streets due to fear of corona spread. Recently overflowing drainage was cleaned by the GHMC but the wastage was not cleaned. Mohammed Tabrez, Mohammed Makeen, Mujeebuddin, Syed Mukarram and Shaukat Ali then cleaned the streets of Ahmed Nagar division. Till now, there is no sanitization work in the area.

