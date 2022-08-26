Hyderabad: Youth arrested for sexually exploiting a minor girl

Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 27th August 2022 10:13 am IST
Hyderabad: The Hyatnagar Police have arrested a youth accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl by promising her marriage. The Police registered a case on Thursday on the basis of a complaint from the girl’s mother lodged on August 23.  

According to the sources, the accused Ramavat Santosh Kumar, 20 years, is a resident of Unique Colony, Hyatnagar.  He exploited the victim, a 16 years student, sexually several times promising marriage. He took the girl to a temple and then deserted her.

The girl reached home and narrated her ordeal to her mother.

The police investigating the case. 

