Hyderabad: Youth arrested for sexually exploiting a minor girl

Hyderabad: The Hyatnagar Police have arrested a youth accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl by promising her marriage. The Police registered a case on Thursday on the basis of a complaint from the girl’s mother lodged on August 23.

According to the sources, the accused Ramavat Santosh Kumar, 20 years, is a resident of Unique Colony, Hyatnagar. He exploited the victim, a 16 years student, sexually several times promising marriage. He took the girl to a temple and then deserted her.

The girl reached home and narrated her ordeal to her mother.

The police investigating the case.