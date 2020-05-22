Hyderabad: Youth crashes car in expressway in Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed in Mehdipatnam area in Hyderabad after a youngster crashed his speeding car into a pillar of the PVNR Expressway on early hours of Friday.

The driver is identified as Rohit, a private employee, who was coming from Asif Nagar towards Mehdipatnam road when he crashed his car into the expressway. According to the police, Rohit was driving the car in speed and negligent manner, he lost control and hit the pilar.

The driver Rohit lying at Mehdipatnam Road in injured condition

The youngster had a miraculous escape since airbags in the car opened and he survived the crash with injuries. The passerby noticed him and informed police upon which he was shifted to hospital.

The Asif Nagar police have registered case and trying to know whether Rohit was driving in a drunken condition.

