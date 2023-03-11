Hyderabad youth dies by suicide, records selfie video as last message

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old youth was found dead in his rented room in Attapur, Rajendranagar on Friday morning.

According to the police, he had recorded a selfie video on his phone before taking his own life. In the video, the youth confessed that personal reasons led him to take this extreme step.

He had been married for four years but had divorced his wife due to differences. He was living separately in a rented room at Attapur.

It was reported that the youth was employed as a construction worker.

His neighbor found him hanging from the ceiling with a rope and immediately informed the police. The Mailardevpally police reached the spot and recovered the mobile phone from the scene.

Further investigation is going on