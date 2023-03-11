Hyderabad youth dies by suicide, records selfie video as last message

He was living in a rented room at Attapur

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 11th March 2023 11:31 am IST
Girl found dead
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old youth was found dead in his rented room in Attapur, Rajendranagar on Friday morning.

According to the police, he had recorded a selfie video on his phone before taking his own life. In the video, the youth confessed that personal reasons led him to take this extreme step.

He had been married for four years but had divorced his wife due to differences. He was living separately in a rented room at Attapur.

It was reported that the youth was employed as a construction worker.

His neighbor found him hanging from the ceiling with a rope and immediately informed the police. The Mailardevpally police reached the spot and recovered the mobile phone from the scene.

Further investigation is going on

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 11th March 2023 11:31 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button