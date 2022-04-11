Hyderabad: Youth groups help needy by providing Iftar in Ramzan

Hyderabad: As a gesture of kindness and humanity, youngsters from different groups in the city are not collaborating to distribute fruit packets to fasting Muslims at the historic Mecca Masjid in the city, where a large number of believers gather to break their fast every day.

Terminate Hunger, WeForYouOrganisation, and Feeding Saturdays from Hyderabad have made it a mission to help the needy.

These NGOs help organize iftari at Makka Masjid for people breaking their fasts. Speaking to Siasat.com, the founder of Terminate Hunger, Imad Ali, said “I started this organization one and half years back, we distribute food in madrasas, orphanages, slum areas around 4 to 5 days a week”.

Talking about the food being distributed at the Mecca Masjid, he said, “We started distributing fruit packets here since last year in Ramzan and we plan to do it throughout this time as well.”

The organization also offers to arrange food at other madrasas and masjids as well. On being asked about how the organization was started, he explained, “Us friends got together and started this it to help people. Today, because of social media, we have grown big and people also donate food to us. We can help distribute it to the needy”.

Just like the organization Terminate Hunger, WeForYouOrganization also does similar food drives around the city. The organisation’s president of, Anwaruddin, said “We have been working for 4 years. Along with distributing food to people, we also focus on offering medical help and focus on education, especially for kids who had to quit their education due to the COVID-19 lockdown.”

These boys work around the year helping the needy, and not just during Ramzan. Syed Ilyas, a member of Feeding Saturday said, “We collaborate with other organizations like Terminate Hunger and WeForYou and help people around the year. Whenever there’s a calamity, we help people with shelter, food, clothes, etc.”