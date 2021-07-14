Hyderabad: Youth risks life to rescue woman, three children from burning car

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place on Tuesday, a youth risked his life to rescue a woman and three children including an infant who were trapped in a burning car.

The incident took place when the woman was traveling from Shamshabad to Jubilee Hills. When she was on PVNR Expressway, her car caught fire due to a technical fault in the engine, The News Minute reported.

After seeing the car engulfed in fire on the other side of the road, the youth, G Ravi who was going towards Aramghar stopped his car and rushed to help the persons trapped inside the vehicle. He broke open the windows of the car to rescue the woman and three children including a two-month-old baby.

After the incident, police felicitated him as his bravery and timely help saved four lives.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered panic in the area as Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan’s convoy was about to take the same route on the day.

Soon after the incident, the officials came into action to clear the route. Fire tenders were also deployed. The incident did not affect the movement of the governor’s convoy.