Hyderabad: YouTube channel booked for fake news

Hyderabad: City Police on Wednesday registered a criminal case against a YouTube channel for allegedly indulging in false reporting.

According to the Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar, the channel had posted fake videos implying that the police used lathis on Tuesday to enforce the night curfew in the city.

Denying the charges made by the channel , the commissioner said that the reporter of the YouTube channel will be arrested for “creating panic and confusion in the minds of the community and also attempted to create dissatisfaction among the police force.”

The commissioner said that a case under relevant sections of IPC and IT act has been registered against the channel.

Meanwhile, the channel has deleted the video from YouTube.