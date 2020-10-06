Hyderabad YouTuber Shahrukh Adnan gets trolled for promoting a dating app

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber Shahrukh Adnan received heavy flak by netizens for promoting a dating app called Happn. Adnan, who is the son of Hyderabadi actor Sajid Khan aka Gullu Dada, was seen promoting the app in one of his videos which went viral and left many of his fans and followers in confusion.

Shahrukh Adnan promotes Happn App

In a which was shared a couple of months ago by the Hyderabadi Diaries team, Shahrukh and his co-actor Zainab were seen promoting Happn. The same clip was also shared on the official account of the app. In the video, Shahrukh and Zainab could be seen saying: “Guys, aplogon ku humari pati patni ke videos bohat pasand ate, humlog ki jo chemistry hai as a couple aplog ku bohat pasand ata nai, agar apku bhi koi aisa life partner hona to download kariye happn app”, says Shahrukh.

“Happn app is a dating app which helps you connect with people from your neighborhood and your city, aur aplog easily 90 kms ke radius me kisi se bhi connect kar sakte,” says Zainab.

Further Shahrukh adds, “Agar apku koi pasand aye happn app pe to kuch bhi nahi bas khali like bhejna hai aur udar se bhi agar like back agaya you get a crush waha se jo hai chatting shuru karle sakte, aisi kara tha mai.”

Speaking about the app features, Zainab said, “Hau purane dina yaad are, aur jo hai Happn app pe naya feature hai video calling ka jis pe you can talk to your crush face to face”.

“Ab lockdown chalra na bahar to jake mil nahi sakte, lekin ye video calling feature se ap seeda seeda virtual date pe chalegaye samjho bina ghar ke bahar khadam rakhe. Link description me hai, jaldi download karo,” adds Sharukh.

However, this did not go well with many, leaving Shahrukh’s fans in confusion and disappointment.

One user said: “Log lockdown mein pareshan hai aur ino Ashiqui karne ka style sikhare. Adnan Baba dating app download karo bolre awam ku aur behayi phelare.”

Several other YouTubers too criticized Shahrukh Adnan and his team for promoting dating application.

Shahrukh Adnan’s response to the allegations

In a special video, Shahrukh Adnan was seen denying that he had not promoted the app as a dating application on his official YouTube channel ‘Hyderabad Diaries’. He dropped a separate video ‘my response’ after several other YouTubers and netizens started trolling him for promoting a dating application during the lockdown.

Shahrukh clarified in his video that he had promoted the app just as a ‘matrimonial app’. Explaining why he promoted the app in his video, Sharukh said, “The app owners themselves asked us to promote the Happn app not as a dating app but as a ‘matrimonial app’ just like Shaadi.com”.

Justifying his point of view, Shahrukh said, “In a video where we were seen promoting the app, I did not mention anywhere that you can use the app for dating, but I had said, ‘If you want a ‘life partner’ just like us, you can download this app”.

He further said, ‘I am not telling that I am 100% correct with promoting this app. It can be used in the wrong way as well. I’m also a human being, mistakes can be done only by beings so I have offered prayers seeking forgiveness from the god”.

Shahrukh further said that he would not be promoting such applications in his coming videos. He was further seen replying to all the trolls and allegations in the same video.

Watch the video below dropped by Shahrukh on his YouTube channel Hyderabadi Diaries: