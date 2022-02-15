Hyderabad: YS Sharmila protests at TSPSC office demanding jobs

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila sat on a protest in front of the Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) office in Nampally on Tuesday. She raised slogans against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and demanded the immediate release of job notifications.

Sharmila along with workers of the YSRTP party demanded that the TSPSC release notifications for 1.9 lakh vacant job posts. The protest led to a heavy traffic jam in the area.

The police detained Sharmila along with YSRTP workers and moved them to the Police station. Party members said that she continued the protest even under custody. Earlier, she submitted a letter to TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy to release job notifications in the state.