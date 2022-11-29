Hyderabad: YS Sharmila released on conditional bail after arrest

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested YSRTP leader Y S Sharmila and produced before the Nampally court in the evening. Later, Sharmila was released on conditional bail.

The police during the day booked a case against Y S Sharmila under Sections 143,341, 290, 506,509, 336, 353, 382 r/w 149 of Indian Penal Code.

Sharmila, along with party workers were heading for the house of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Somajiguda in protest against the attack on her convoy at Narsampet in Warangal during her padayatra on Monday. The attack was carried out by the TRS party workers and the YSRTP wanted to protest it by laying siege to the CM camp office ‘Pragathi Bhavan’.

Sharmila was heading to the CM camp office in a Fortuner car and a campaign bus which were damaged in the alleged attack in Warangal district. The police who had prior information of the protest had barricaded the road leading to the CM camp office. At Yashoda hospital, the police stopped the car and asked her to get down but she refused to get out of the car and tried to drive the vehicle ahead. The Task Force sleuths had to physically stop the car and later a traffic crane towed away the car while Sharmila was still seated in it. The vehicle was taken to S. R Nagar police station.

“Sharmila created a lot of trouble after being asked to get down from the vehicle. There was no permission for the protest. She threatened the police and used criminal force against them by trying to drive the vehicle when police tried to physically stop it. The mobile phone of a sub inspector was snatched by her,” said Joel Davis, DCP West Zone told media persons.

The traffic police then brought in a traffic crane and towed the vehicle to S. R Nagar police station. All through the three kilometer stretch Sharmila sat in the car. At the police station the police faced a tough time to get her out of the car. Finally, the police removed the doors with lathi and were forcefully evicted from the car and shifted to the police station.

Outside the police station heavy deployment was made to prevent gathering and attempt of the YSRTP workers to storm the police station. In the evening, Brother Anil, husband of Sharmila, came to the police station to meet her.

Several party workers were taken into preventive custody at the Pragathi Bhavan when they tried to storm into the premises. Somehow, over two dozen workers of YSRTP reached near the Pragathi Bhavan and raised slogans.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday night, she made it clear that her yatra and the fight against the TRS atrocities would not stop.

Sharmila added that she would not be cowed down by the ‘rowdies and rogues of TRS’ and would march for the sake of four crore Telangana people who stood by her.

In continuation of her protest, she began her march towards the Pragati Bhavan to “seek an explanation from KCR” and “know if this is part of his governance that those who questioned his government’s failures and tyranny had to be attacked and harmed”.

Tension prevailed at Lotus Pond when the police prevented Y. S Vijayamma, mother of Sharmila from coming out of the house and put her under house arrest. However, Vijayamma came out and argued with the police demanding she be allowed to go to S. R Nagar police station to meet her daughter.