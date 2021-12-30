Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust distributes scholarships among 1K students

Hyderabad: The Chairman of the Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust Ghayasuddin Babu Khan said that Rs.3.98 crores were distributed among 10,270 orphan and poor students in the academic year 2021-22 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to save them from leaving the school due to poverty.

The scholarships to the poor students were being distributed from the inception of the Trust

Nine years ago the lady volunteers of the Trust started work under the guidance of Gayasuddin Babu Khan. Scholarships are being distributed among the poor and orphan students of various schools and colleges of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The average amount of the scholarship ranges between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5000 per student.

This year a total of 8706 students of 10 districts of Telangana and 8 districts of Andhra Pradesh and 1564 students of 4 Rayalaseema districts were awarded the scholarships.

During the scholarship Distribution ceremony, the students and their parents were encouraged for the continuation of education.

The Chairman of Trust Mansoor Babu Khan expressed his gratitude for all donors who have contributed to this charitable task.

He also expressed his gratitude to trustees and volunteers who have participated in this event.