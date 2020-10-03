Hyderabad Zoo: do’s and don’ts of visiting

Hyderabad: After being shut for nearly six long months, the Nehru Zoological Park, which is popular in Andhra and Telangana, is all set to reopen from October 6. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, there will be some major changes however for visitors, as the administration has released a new set of new guidelines for visitors to avoid overcrowding in the zoo premises.

The zoo was closed from March 15 2020 In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. A standard operating procedure (SOP) duly proposing measures for safety of visitors, staff and animals has been set in place now. The following measures have been proposed:

Do’s and Don’t

1. It is mandatory for all visitors to wear face masks and without it entry into the zoo will not be permitted.

2. All visitors should undergo thermal screening and any visitor with high temperature will not be permitted to enter the zoo.

3. Social distance of 6 feet should be maintained always.

4. All the ticket counters have to maintain social distancing norms for queues.

5. Outside food is allowed, but the visitors have to eat food at the designated eating places identified for the purpose.

6. Sanitizers have to be installed in all places like ticket counter entrance, exits, toilets etc. for public usage.

7. The BOVs shall be running with 50% occupancy to maintain social distance.

However, a family can either book entire vehicle on exclusive basis or a family can occupy all the seats.

8. Security persons will be placed at places where huge crowds are anticipated to monitor social distancing among the visitors.

9. Sign boards will be erected informing COVID protocol at several locations.

10. Guest house booking is not allowed.

11. Closed facilities like NAH, Aquarium, Fossil Museum, Natural History

Museum etc will not be opened for visitors for some time.

12. The ticket counter personnel, security personnel, BOV drivers have to

wear face shields as they have to interact with public.

13. Sanitization of Zoo will be taken up twice including cleaning of BOVs,

railings at all enclosures, ticket counter, toilets, drinking water points.

14. Visitors suffering with cold and fever symptoms will not be allowed inside

the zoo.

15. Children below 10 years and adults above 65 years age are requested to avoid visiting the zoo.

16. Visitors are requested to book tickets online.

17. Visitors shall use the dedicated footbath at the entrance of the Zoo.

18. All visitors shall maintain social distance while in the zoo premises particularly while moving.

19. Visitors should avoid touching barricades and other surfaces so as to minimize chances of spread and contamination.

20. The visitor shall move along the designated pathway only.

21. Spitting in the zoo premises is strictly prohibited and is punishable with a fine of Rs. 1000/- as per Section 484 of GHMC 1955