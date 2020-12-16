Hyderabad zoo gets quality management standard certification

Hyderabad, Dec 16 : The Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, on Wednesday announced that it has become first zoo in the country to receive ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards Certification from the ASCB, UK.

HYM International Certifications Pvt Ltd, accredited by the ASCB, recently conducted assessment of ISO 9001:2015 certifications. Their team comprised T. Sundar Ramaiah, retired district judge, C. Madhu Babu, auditor, Sivaiah Alapati, Managing Director, QCI conducted the assessment.

According to Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) curator, the team conducted the audit in a phased manner and they expressed their satisfaction and happiness in the standards being followed in the zoo, particularly in fields of sanitisation, food processing, animal breeding, zoo hospital, animal care, hygiene maintenance and establishment.

The working of the various wings is also observed by the team and they appreciated the efficiency, team work and commitment of all the staff which has raised the standards of NZP, the zoo officials said.

Transparency at all works, response to any emergency round the clock, and the standards being followed which fulfill the criteria for ISO certifications have inspired the team in conveying all the information and standards along with a strong recommendation for ISO certification for NZP.

The certificate was presented to Telangana Forest Minister A. Indra Karan Reddy by Alapati. On this occasion, the minister appreciated the principal chief conservator of forests, director and all the zoo staff for their efforts which have awarded the ISO certificate for quality management standards to NZP.

On this occasion the minister announced birth of four white tiger cubs and a Gaur (Indian Bison) in October and November respectively.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.