Hyderabad Zoo Park gets website, mobile app for online ticketing

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park in the city launched a new website along with a mobile app for online ticketing on Monday.

Telangana minister for forest and environment, Indrakaran Reddy Allola inaugurated the launch.

The new website has been developed by the Center for Good Governance (CGG). With the new addition, citizens would experience a hassle-free booking service.

The first version of the app was launched in 2020 to ease contactless ticketing owing to COVID-19

Major attraction of the place, battery vehicles can also be booked online on this new application.

CGG director general Rajendra Nimje, forest department joint secretary Prashanthi and Zoo Park curator Rajasekhar along with others participated in the launch event.