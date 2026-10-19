Hyderabad Zoo Park sees rush as Dasara holidays for schools near end

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park, which is commonly known as the Hyderabad Zoo, witnessed a major rise in visitors on Sunday, October 18, as Dasara holidays for schools are nearing their end.

On Sunday, 20,483 people visited the zoo. It was the highest daily attendance recorded during the ongoing holiday season.

In order to handle the large crowds, zoo authorities have set up more ticket counters and deployed additional security personnel across the premises to ensure visitor safety.

Hyderabad Zoo Park houses 2,178 animals

The park currently has 2,178 animals belonging to four groups. These include 498 mammals, 1,352 birds, 320 reptiles and eight amphibians.

It recently welcomed mandrills through an animal exchange programme with Jamshedpur Zoo. In return, the Hyderabad Zoo sent a pair of African lions.

Last year, three zebras arrived at the Hyderabad Zoo from the Radha Krishna Trust in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Also Read Hyderabad schools spoil students’ Dasara holidays with homework

The Hyderabad Zoo Park is also planning to bring kangaroos from Vantara, a wildlife rescue and conservation centre operated by the Reliance Foundation.

The zoo generally receives large numbers of visitors during the summer holidays, and the ongoing Dasara break has also drawn families eager to see its animals.

Dasara holidays for schools in Hyderabad

According to the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department, educational institutions in the state need to observe a 13-day holiday for the Dasara vacation in 2026.

As per the government, the Dasara vacation is from October 10 to October 22, and schools should reopen on October 23.

However, some schools in Hyderabad have curtailed these holidays. They declared holidays from October 11 to October 21.

In view of the holidays coming to an end, the number of visitors to Hyderabad Zoo Park increased significantly.