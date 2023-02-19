Hyderabad: Zoo Park to Aramghar flyover work moving at snail’s pace

Hyderabad: The construction of the much awaited-flyover from Zoo Park to Aramghar, Hyderabad is running behind the schedule and it is expected to take another year to complete.

As the work for the flyover is moving at a snail’s pace, it is most likely to miss the target of completing it by March 2023.

Earlier, the GHMC undertook road-widening work in the area to facilitate the project. However, due to damaged roads and trenches on it at a narrow stretch of Shivrampally, commuters are facing inconvenience.

Moreover, the damaged road due to the ongoing construction of the flyover poses a threat to two-wheelers, and many of them are losing balance while driving.

Though once completed, the flyover will significantly ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time between Zoo Park and Aramghar, until then, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) needs to ensure the safety of commuters by repairing the road at the earliest.

Hyderabad Zoo Park to Aramghar to be second largest flyover

The flyover which is a part of the strategic road development plan (SRDP) is being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 636.80 crores. It is being raised on 119 pillars and will cover a distance of 4.08 kilometers.

Once completed, it will be the second longest flyover in Hyderabad after PV Narasimha Rao Expressway which connects Mehdipatnam and Hyderabad Airport.

With the inauguration of the six-lane flyover, the flow of traffic from Zoo Park, old city to Hyderabad Airport, Mahboobnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Bengaluru will become smooth.

Earlier, after inspecting the construction of the flyover, the then chief secretary Somesh Kumar instructed the officials to complete the construction by March 2023.

However, due to the slow construction work at the flyover, meeting the target is unlikely.

Kothaguda flyover inaugurated recently

Last year, Telangana State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Kothaguda multi-level flyover at Botanical Garden Junction in Hyderabad.

Earlier, KTR inaugurated the Shilpa Layout flyover. Both flyovers eased the traffic flow in the city.

Last year, many flyovers were inaugurated in Hyderabad. Some of them are as follows