Hyderabad zoo stops chicken for animals, monitoring migratory birds

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) has set up a rapid action force team to monitor birds on daily basis in view of the outbreak of avian influenza or bird flu in some parts of the country.

The team will be headed by NZP Deputy Director (Veterinary) Dr M. A. Hakeem, announced Director N. Kshitija on Thursday.

Hakeem said the zoo had taken all measures to prevent bird flu. “Though Telangana and Hyderabad have not registered any case of bird flu so far, we are on alert and taking all precautions,” he said.

As one of the precautionary measures, the zoo authorities has stopped supply of raw chicken for all carnivores and replaced it with minced meat.

Hakeem said since bird flu was being spread by migratory birds, the zoo staff will be monitoring migratory birds visiting wetlands inside the zoo.

The authorities have also arranged reflecting ribbons in and around the aviary area to avoid perching of free-ranging birds near aviaries.

The zoo staff has taken up disinfection of all aviary areas. Veterinarians, biologists and animal keepers are regularly monitoring birds. Bio-security measures have also been taken. Movement of visitors has also been restricted in aviary area.

White wash has been applied to all night houses. The authorities are providing antibiotic powder and B-complex syrup for birds by mixing them in their feed.

Viracid anti-viral liquid has been sprayed at the birds’ enclosures. Foot baths with phenyl solution was kept at main entrance, service gate and at entrances of all enclosures. Sprinkling of lime and bleaching power has also been taken all over the zoo premises.

Cases of bird flu have been reported from states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Kerala.

Telangana’s Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav said though the state has not registered any case of bird flu, the department was on alert and taking all precautionary measures.

