Hyderabad Zoo successfully breeding endangered species

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) is successfully breeding several endangered species, zoo officials said on Thursday.

Due to natural surroundings, open moat enclosures, well formulated diet charts, experienced veterinary team, biologists, dedicated keepers and well supported administration, the Zoo is successfully breeding several endangered species, said NZP Curator Subhadra Devi.

World Crocodile Day was celebrated Thursday to raise awareness about the need to save these endangered species from extinction.

Zoological Parks carryout Ex-situ conservation breeding and improve the wild population. NZP, Hyderabad is one such centre in the country.

Crocodile species comes under high protection category in the IUCN and IWPA, 1972. Nehru Zoological Park currently houses four species of crocodiles — Mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris), Saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), Gharial (Gavialis gangeticus) and Spectacled caiman.

NZP has a long history in conservation of Mugger population. During 1980s, the Crocodile breeding station was established in the Zoo to improve the Mugger population and successfully rehabilitate them into wild. Zoo team’s efforts resulted in successful breeding and rehabilitation of Mugger population in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, she added.