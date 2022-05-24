Hyderabad: Zoopark-Aramgarh flyover to be completed by mid-2023

The second-longest flyover covering a distance of four kilometres and connecting the Nehru Zoological Park to Aramgarh will be completed by mid-2023. The 11.6 kilometres PVNR Expressway is the longest in the city.

The bi-directional six-lane flyover, is being built under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at an estimated cost of Rs 636.80 crore.

Once completed the flyover will help commuters cut short travel time between Aramgarh to Bahadurpura road every day. Five important junctions Darul Uloom, Shivrampally, Shastripuram, Hassan Nagar and Kalapathar -Tadbund are located between Aramgarh and Zoo Park.

Traffic conditions will improve on the stretch after the flyover is completed. “Commuters will save time and more importantly fuel,” said a senior GHMC official.

The flyover will stand on 127 foundations and excavation at 35 places has been completed. A total of 163 properties are to be acquired and so far around 40 were taken over.

Other major works include shifting the electrical line and other utilities including drinking water pipelines and sewerage pipelines. The mammoth task is relocating the trees, a total of 361 trees are to be shifted slowly the officials are doing it.

The authorities had set the probable date of completion as March next year. Officials however say it will drag till May or June. “Due to the personal interest of Minister KT Rama Rao and other senior officials, the works are progressing at a brisk pace,” informed the official.