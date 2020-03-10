menu
Hyderabad:Auto driver Rahmath arrested for spreading riot rumors

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Updated: March 10, 2020, 7:08 pm IST
Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police on Tuesday arrested Rahmath Shareef an auto-rickshaw driver on the charges of spreading rumours of possible riots in the city.

According to the police, Rahmath Shareef was circulating an audio message in WhatsApp groups talking about riots happening in the city. He is the resident of Ahmed Nagar in Banjara Hills.

As the message reached top officials of the city police, an investigation was launched and a case was registered against Rahmath, Telangana Today reported.

