Hyderabad:DJS workers booked for protesting against Bhoomi Pujan

Hyderabad: Dabeerpura police registered a case against the workers of Darsgah-e-Jihad-o-Shahadat on the charges of criminal conspiracy and spreading hatred.

DJS workers had staged a protest against construction of Ram Temple on Babri Masjid site, near Jabbar Hotel, Dabeerpura and raised slogans against the government.

Taking Suo Moto cognizance police arrested DJS secretary Salahuddin Affan and booked a case against DJS president M A Majid and others.

City was on high alert on Wednesday on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.

Source: Siasat news