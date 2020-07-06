Hyderabad:Doctor of the poor Khaja Habeebuddin succumbs to COVID

Hyderabad: Dr Khaja Habeebuddin passed away on Sunday at Mallepally, Hyderabad. He was a popular doctor of his area.

According to his patients, he dedicated his life to the poor of Mallepally and didn’t even charge fee to poor. He was very much concerned about his patients during these COVID times hence continued to see the patients till his last breath.

Dr Habeebuddin contracted corona and succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

Sudden demise of Dr Khaja Habeebuddin has left residents of Mallepally grief-stricken. According to a Facebook post, he was the doctor from the Army Medical College and was popularly known as RIGHT RIGHT.

Source: Siasat news