Hyderabadi-American DrUzma Syed narrates her fight against COVID

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi-American doctor, Uzma Syed, Infectious Disease Specialist who practice in a hospital in New York narrated how she fought against COVID-19 that has claimed lives of more than one lakh persons in the United States.

Dr Uzma Syed explained it during an online interaction with Interfaith Clergy Council members. At the start of the seminar, explaining what is Interfaith Clergy Council is, Rabbi Jay Weinstein said: “Interfaith Clergy Council brings together Rabbis, Priests, Ministers and Muslim Faith Leaders.”

Interfaith Clergy Council serves as a resource in addressing the spiritual and religious issues for the greater good and is available to respond to help government, civic agencies, schools and groups with issues as they arise within the Syosset – Woodbury and surrounding communities.

Later he introduced Dr Uzma Syed to the panel. While introducing her he said: Dr Uzma Syed is a New York-based world certified infectious disease specialist, Education Leader, Civic and Political Activist, Humanitarian & ModestFashionista.

Dr Uzma Syed is a first-generation American, born to parents who immigrated from India in pursuit of world-class higher education for their children.

Rabbi Jay described Dr Uzma Syed as the featured expert and he conveys regards of Ramadan to her.

As a mother of two children in the Syosset School District, Uzma became involved in the school district first at the PTA level than at the school board level.

While answering a question by Rabbi Jay Weinstein, Dr Syed said that it is very challenging being on the front line on this pandemic. She further said: “Being an infectious disease physician I am following this since December.”

She further said that she faced many challenges in every aspect like physical, mental, emotional. She also highlighted the necessity of wearing a mask and keeping social distancing.

According to Baltimore-based University, the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US are over 1,641,585.

Watch her full interview on FaceBook here

