Hyderabadi biryani in Karachi, blind entrepreneur brother and sister’s grit story

“Where there is a will there is a way is an old adage”. A blind brother and sister in Karachi have proved that the human spirit is indomitable and humans can achieve any goals in their life if they are determined.

The blind entrepreneur brother Tareen Ali and his sister Fizaa Hussain of Karachi have started “Khaas foodz” – an outlet for delicious delicacies including the world-famous Deccan Hyderabadi Biryani.

When a TV interviewer asked Fizaa Hussain how she cuts the vegetables so neatly, Hussain said, “I have gained long experience while imparting training to girls for cooking and other independent tasks.”

Fiza says, “Allah has blessed us with talents. When Allah takes away one sense He compensates the disability through the remaining senses which become more sharper to enable the person perform any task done by a normal person”.

She says, “About 80% of the work is done by the normal persons through their eyes and since we lack them so we had to sharpen our other senses to perform the routine tasks and other work with efficiency.

Ali and Fiza’s mother says that both of her children have tremendous talents and determination and they had expressed their desire to launch their food startup ” Khaas Foodz” and they are doing well in their business.

Business responsibilities are divided between brother and sister. Fiza Hussain is responsible for the kitchen and preparing food. Once the food is ready the tasks of getting online food orders, their packing, and delivery is the responsibility of Ali.

Speaking to the interviewer Ali informed, “We had done an event “Dining in the Dark” where we served the foods to celebrities, entrepreneurs, and others which was highly appreciated. The food was prepared by Fiza. Then the ‘Dinning in the dark’ was improved and developed into ‘ Khaas Foodz'”.

Ali further said, “If I have to survive and live a good life then I cannot let my disability to hinder rest of my life and hence I have to do anything any normal person can do.”

This blind brother and sister duo have proved that if humans are determined then no disability can create hurdle in their lives and they can do anything done by any normal human beings and some time with more efficiency.