Hyderabad: Like every year Bollywood King Salman Khan couldn’t treat his fans with movies due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Treating all his fans amid the lockdown, superstar Salman Khan on Monday released his new song titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ on the special occasion.

The ‘Sultan’ star put out the song on Twitter and wrote, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga… Aap subb ko eid mubarakh … BhaiBhai.”He further wrote: “A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!”The song titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. The song has been shot with minimal crew and resources at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel.

However, he decided to give his fans Eidi by releasing his third single title ‘Bhai Bhai’. The song is based on secularism where in the superstar sings about the unity of Hinus and Muslims. Salman is also rapping in the song and urges people to stay unite whatsoever.

‘Bhai Bhai’ is sung by Salman Khan and Hyderabadi Rapper, Ruhaan Arshad. While the music is composed by Sajid Wajid and the lyrics are peened by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri.

Speaking to siasat.com Ruhaan Arshad said, “The rap lyrics are penned by me, when Salman Khan sir called me up and told me that ‘Ruhaan tere sath ek song Karna hai Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai ke upar’. As my first song was on Miya Bhai Miya Bhai which was had made unprecedented waves on social media. And my second song was on Hai Rubab hai Rubab hai, miya bhai ki shaan hai Hindu Musalmaan hai.

Ruhaan told to siasat.com that he believes in unity and harmony all my songs are based on it I think this has given me success and opportunity to rap a song with Salman Sir.”

“The song is based on the themes of unity and living in harmony.”

The three-minute-fifty-four second song communicates a significant message and evokes the right emotions of love and compassion in between people belonging to different religions. The song spreads the message of brotherhood and unity.

Bhai Bhai | Salman Khan | Sajid Wajid | Ruhaan Arshad

This is the third song that Salman has released amidst the lockdown after ‘Pyar Karona’ and ‘Tere Bina’. Crooned by Salman himself, the song is sure to set the right mood

Treating all his fans amid the lockdown, superstar Salman Khan on Monday released his new song titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ on the special occasion.

The ‘Sultan’ star put out the song on Twitter and wrote, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga… Aap subb ko eid mubarakh … BhaiBhai.”He further wrote: “A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!”The song titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. The song has been shot with minimal crew and resources at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel.

The three-minute-fifty-four second song communicates a significant message and evokes the right emotions of love and compassion in between people belonging to different religions. The song spreads the message of brotherhood and unity.

This is the third song that Salman has released amidst the lockdown after ‘Pyar Karona’ and ‘Tere Bina’. Crooned by Salman himself, the song is sure to set the right mood on this auspicious occasion.

Ruhaan Arshad shared his memories of recording song in Mumbai.

With inputs from ANI.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.