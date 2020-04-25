Hyderabadi business man becomes a philanthropist

Hyderabad: COVID times had bought a lot of humanitarian gestures in lime light many young, poor and rich are constantly spot on roads distributing food and other essentials.

Amid nation-wide lockdown, Saberi’s optical gave ration kits to needy people of Hyderabad. Husnain Saberi, had started feeding poor from the day first of lockdown.

Providing food to more than 3000 people on daily basis the Saberi opticals and constructions Pvt Ltd seems to render help to the poor in the city. More than 2000 people are provided with meal and 1000 with bananas and buns on daily basis right from the first day of lock down.

Moreover, they have been distributing 100 to 150 ration kits to the needy from the second day of lockdown.

They have also distributed spectacles among the police personnels as they are serving in day and night.

Hundreds of thousands of low-income and low-wage migrant workers are bearing the brunt because of the arrival of the global pandemic that impact the economic.

Many individuals providing ration kits to poor people from their own savings without any donations.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.