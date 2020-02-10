menu
Hyderabadi delegation meets Shaheen Bagh protesters

Posted by Qayam Published: February 10, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Hyderabadi delegation meets Shaheen Bagh protesters
File Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: A delegation of Hyderabadis visited Shaheen Bagh to express solidarity with the Muslim women who have been protesting against CAA etc. for the past two months.

The delegation consisted of Abdul Haquu Qamr (TRS), Mateen Shareef (Congess).

They addessed the protesters and said that instead of highlighting the issues of unemployment, price rise, Govt. has enacted these black laws to create hatred among various sections of society.

The members of the delegation saluted the women. They offered finaicial assistance to Mohammed Jehan’s family.

Source: Siasat News
