Hyderabadi jeweller makes ring with 7801 diamonds, bags Guinness World Record

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi jeweller bagged Guinness World Record for making a ring with 7801 diamonds. The ring named, “The Divine – 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam” was made by Kotti Srikanth, owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai.

Inspiration

The ring was made after taking inspiration from Brahma Kamalam, a rare flower found in the Himalayas.

The ring has six layers. Out of the total layers, first five have eight petals each whereas, the last layer has six petals. The ring also has three filaments at the center.

Designing of ring started in 2018

As per the details furnished on the official website, the designing of the ring was started in the month of September 2018.

