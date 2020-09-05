Hyderabadi man helps students in attending online classes, donates TV set

By Sameer Updated: 5th September 2020 9:59 pm IST
television

Hyderabad: A Hyderabadi man helped two poor school students in attending online classes by donating a television set. The students who are also siblings are studying in Nittur Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS).   

No access to smartphone, TV

Donda Sowmya and Donda Meghna, students of Class X and VII respectively were unable to attend the online classes as they don’t have an access to both smartphone and TV.

When the matter came to the notice of Maths teacher T Tirupathi Rao and Headmaster M Laxminarayana, they contacted Joginipalli Srinivas Rao, a Hyderabadi resident. Srinivas Rao decided to donate the Television to the students.

Staff handed over TV

On Friday, staff of the school handed over the TV to students.

READ:  Saudi Arabia: Missing Hyderabadi woman found after 11 months

It may be mentioned that due to coronavirus pandemic, schools are conducting online classes.

Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close