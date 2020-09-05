Hyderabadi man helps students in attending online classes, donates TV set

Hyderabad: A Hyderabadi man helped two poor school students in attending online classes by donating a television set. The students who are also siblings are studying in Nittur Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS).

No access to smartphone, TV

Donda Sowmya and Donda Meghna, students of Class X and VII respectively were unable to attend the online classes as they don’t have an access to both smartphone and TV.

When the matter came to the notice of Maths teacher T Tirupathi Rao and Headmaster M Laxminarayana, they contacted Joginipalli Srinivas Rao, a Hyderabadi resident. Srinivas Rao decided to donate the Television to the students.

Staff handed over TV

On Friday, staff of the school handed over the TV to students.

It may be mentioned that due to coronavirus pandemic, schools are conducting online classes.