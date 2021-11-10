Hyderabad: Sisters appeal for donation to save brother’s life

Hyderabad: Syeda Nazia and Syeda Shazia, two sisters from Humayun Nagar here are desperately trying to raise funds to save their 23-year-old brother. Syed Yousuf, who is suffering from a brain aneurysm, requires lifesaving surgery as soon as possible.

The doctors said his aneurysm is like a time bomb and could burst at any minute if not operated on as soon as possible. Watch their video appeal below-

What is a brain aneurysm?

An aneurysm is a weak spot or ballooning in the blood vessels of the brain. It can leak or rupture – causing bleeding on the surface of the brain (subarachnoid haemorrhage) or in the brain tissue (intracerebral hematoma).

At the time of the rupture, the person has a sudden and severe headache often described as the worst ever headache experienced. This is often associated with neck stiffness and vomiting.

If the bleeding is severe it may cause the patient to lose consciousness or even die suddenly.

Yousuf battles brain aneurysm

Brain aneurysms are often detected after they’ve ruptured and become a medical emergency, and mostly the patient doesn’t survive this medical emergency. Yousuf is lucky enough that he was diagnosed brain aneurysm before any medical emergency.

He works as a mechanic and is the sole breadwinner for the family. His mother Gauhar Sakeena who is 52 years old has stopped working due to health ailments. Yousuf’s father Syed Amer Khusro is 74 years old has also stopped working for the last two years as he suffers from dementia.

His sisters are now appealing to well-wishers and philanthropists to contribute money for their brother’s operation. The doctors have said that the cost of the operation is Rs 6-7 lakh.

Bank account details

Name- Gauhar Sakeena

Account Number- 060510100047293

Bank Name- Union Bank of India, Vijaynagar Colony

IFSC Code- UBIN0806056

Google Pay Number- 9014602207