Hyderabadi social activist in Chicago stands for people of Devon Avenue

A Hyderabadi social activist in Chicago, Mukarram, who is well known for helping people of Devon Avenue, irrespective of an individual’s religion, once again stood for the people of the region to make it free from crime.

In Devon Avenue, most of the people are from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. In the area, many crimes used to take place on a regular basis.

In one of the videos, the Hyderabadi social activist in Chicago can be heard saying that many robberies and murders were taking place in Devon Avenue. People have stopped visiting the area due to the fear of crimes.

Seeing the rise in the level of crimes in the area, he decided to find a solution to the problem. He made a representation to the police and was successful in arranging a police picket to ensure law and order in the area.

It is not the first time when he stood for the people of the region. Recently, he helped Syeda Lulu Minhaj, a Hyderabad woman, who was found starving on the Chicago streets. He provided her accommodation and is ready to help her find a job once her medical condition becomes stable.