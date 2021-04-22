Hyderabadi techie develops “Meet Hour” – a new video calling app

Hyderabad: A city IT engineer developed “Meet Hour” – a video conferencing app – which enables organisations and individuals to conduct a virtual meeting with safety and ease.

At a time when working from home has become a new normal, Shoeb Ahmed Farid utilized his lockdown time in developing this app which helps the users to link for online meeting, teaching, training and video/webnar presentation.

“This app with HD video and audio conferencing, screen sharing, content sharing, fund raising and other powerful features can be widely used by organisations, government and education departments and others for training, healthcare, finance, military and community purposes,” said Shoeb Ahmed, the Chief Technical Officer of this app.

Shoeb Ahmed said that this app has been developed by a team of four IT experts. “The work on this app has been started in the mid of March 2020 and on August 10, 2020 it has been launched on three platforms including web, Android and iOS.

“The app ‘Meet Hour’ has 4.5 stars rating at Playstore and 4.4 stars at iOS,” Shoeb Ahmed said while explaining the popularity of the app. “Meet House is the second most downloaded video calling app after Zoom. This app can be hosted at client’s server. The app has many users who are using its free version in India, Middle East and USA.”

Shoeb Ahmed said the clients in INDIA, USA and UAE have used “Meet Hour” in health care and schools. “Our team is in discussion with many schools, colleges, government agencies, healthcare providers, law firms, politicians and faith communities to explain them about the utility of this app,” Shoeb Ahmed said.

“Schools and Colleges can conduct their on-line classes through the ‘Meet Hour’ app, faith communities and politicians can use it for their virtual meetings and individuals for their family re-union,” explained Shoeb Ahmed.

“Currently, our team has four members,” informed co-founder Shakoor Ahmed. “Apart from myself and Shoeb Ahmed who is Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer there are two others – Rajan Nataraj and Vijay Veerappan who are providing funding for this Startup.”

Talking about the unique feature of the app, Shakoor Ahmed said, “We are trying to simplify this app to enable anyone from a teenager to a senior citizen in his nineties to use it with ease for long hours without any time limit while Zoom allows a free conference for just 45 minutes.”